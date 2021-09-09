Menu
Gary E. Shelton
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Gary E. Shelton

Dec. 1, 1947 - Sep. 6, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Gary E. Shelton, 73, of Bloomington passed away at 6:23 a.m. on September 6, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home with Rev. Steven Evans officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Home Sweet Home Ministries would be appreciated.

Gary was born December 1, 1947, son of Margaret Gillenwater Shelton and Edward Shelton.

Surviving are his loving wife, Linda Thomas Shelton of Bloomington; brother Bradley Shelton of Bloomington; and Sandra Shelton Barth (Richard) of Morton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steven.

Gary married Linda Thomas on July 28, 1968. He was a graduate of Bloomington High School and attended Illinois State University studying geology. Gary worked multiple jobs. He worked at GTE Phone Company and retired from Verizon in 2008. It wasn't until he worked as a TV repairman that he found his niche, electronics.

Gary's loved Sci Fi, especially Doctor Who, Star Trek, and Star Wars. He also loved history which always led Gary and Linda's travels to a museum and historical sites. Gary and Linda passed the nights away by watching old time movies from the 1930-1950 era.

Gary had a heart of gold and wore his heart on his sleeve. Family and friends were very important to Gary.

He was champion and protector of his wife, Linda. Later, they will again be together holding hands and enjoying their love.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Gary's passing, worked with him at GTE. Our condolence and thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. He will be missed.
Charles E McClure
Work
September 10, 2021
My sympathies to the shelter in family
Judith Langley
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I liked working with Gary at GTE. Very nice man.
Linda Stansbury
Work
September 9, 2021
