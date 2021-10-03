Gene Curtis Kettering

Oct. 31, 1942 - Sept. 30, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Gene Curtis Kettering age 78 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

A private funeral service will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Gene was born October 31, 1942, in Canton, OH the son of Owen and Grace Burandt Kettering.

Surviving is his wife, Linda, Bloomington, IL; two sons: Dr. Todd Owen (Danielle) Kettering, Bloomington, IL, and Gregory Gene (fiance An Nguyen) Kettering, Seattle, WA; four grandchildren: Leah Murphy, Belleville, OH, Owen, Emily, A.J Kettering, Bloomington, IL; one great-granddaughter, Victoria Smith, Belleville, OH; brother, Dale Kettering, Canton, OH; and his niece, Diane (Howard) Johnson, Massillon, OH.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents.

Gene graduated from Jackson High School in Massillon, OH. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War in Saigon in the Military Police.

Gene was a journeyman electrician for 30 years with IBEW local #540 of Canton, OH. He was a friend of Bill Wilson. Gene was a master tinkerer, and enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

