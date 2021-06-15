Menu
Genevieve Elaine Stang Ph.D.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL

Genevieve Elaine Stang, PhD

July 2, 1930 - June 9, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Genevieve Elaine Stang, PhD, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Danbury Senior Living in Brunswick, Ohio.

Services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Cemetery Mausoleum in Pontiac, Illinois with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Born July 2, 1930 in Pontiac, Illinois, Genevieve was a daughter of Harry and Alverda (Street) Stang. She was raised in Pontiac; graduated from Pontiac Township High School with the Class of 1948 where she was a class officer as well as Salutatorian and active in groups such as Torch, National High School Honor Society, Yearbook, GAA, and Future Homemakers Association. A member of the Lutheran Church in Pontiac where she taught Sunday School and assisted with Bible Schools. Genevieve attended Illinois State University earning her B.S. Education in 1953 and M.S. Education in 1960. She taught full time with District 186 at Dubois Elementary School in Springfield, Illinois between 1953-1964 - many years of which was spent as a teacher of intermediate grades as well as those students 'academically more able'. Between 1956 and 1963 she furthered her education at institutions such as the University of Illinois, Northern Illinois University, and the University of Michigan before going on to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in 1967.

Genevieve began a career at Bowling Green State University in 1967 and retired in 1995. She was regularly active in the Department of Education as Associate Professor and devoted much time to professional organizations, research projects and grants, academic advising, consultantships, as well as several non-academic positions and committees including the Faculty Senate.

Genevieve was an active member of Honor Societies including Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Delta Kappa, Pi Lambda Theta, Kappa Delta Pi, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a Life Member of the National Education Association. She is listed in Who's Who in American Women of 1970.

Survivors include two nieces: Peggy (Bill) Raube and Cherry Slaton and a nephew, Rick (Anita) Stang. Also surviving are many grandnephews/grandnieces and her special friend, Richard Dancsok.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: (Harold and Jim) and two sisters: (LaDonna and Mary Shay Rogers).

Genevieve was an accomplished pianist, enjoyed knitting, fly-fishing, traveling, and, of course, a passionate educator more than willing to help others. Until just recently she always made it a priority to join her family during the holidays and special occasions. Throughout the years, she kept in close contact with her entire family as well as former students and colleagues alike. In an era dominated by men with advanced degrees, who also owned a home, she always took great pride in her accomplishments and encouraged others to follow the same path. She will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Southside Cemetery Mausoleum
Pontiac, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Miss Stang was our 4th,5th and 6th grade teacher at Dubois from 62-64.
i'm not sure she ever realized the impact she had on our class. Because of her, we were able to learn and experience things that we might never have been exposed too. I can attest that that influence continues today. She will be missed. God speed!

Steve Wells
Steve Wells
Student
June 16, 2021
A lovely lady and wonderful teacher, Miss Stang had an unforgettable impact on me and my fellow classmates from 4th through 6th grade. The bond we had with her transferred to her students and we have shared that bond for 59 years. Genevieve Stang was loved and will never be forgotten. Sending love and sympathy to Miss Stang’s family and friends.
Sue Paluska
Student
June 15, 2021
Miss Stang has to be the teacher who impressed me the most out of all the teachers of my schooling She was a natural and gave her all to our ornery class. She was always willing to help or explain. My sympathy goes to all her family and closest friends. She will be missed by so many.
Sue Cox
Student
June 15, 2021
Miss Stang was the pivotal teacher in my life. As a transfer student to Dubois, I was added to her class in the sixth grade. Dubois was my 5th grade school. I was moved into her class of ‘more academically able’ students, the other 25+ students had been hers for 4th, 5th and 6th grade.
This wonderful woman consistently brought out the best in each of us. She was amazing, in her challenges to us, her openness, and every aspect of teaching. Space here does not allow me to cover what she has meant, not only to me, but to the 27 other ‘kids’ in her class.
Fifty-nine years later, of the 25 still living, we “Stangsters” have had two reunions and many of us are in touch every day....in 12 states over 4 time zones. Genevieve Stang created a culture at Dubois that has endured for six decades.
We loved her, and will miss her.
John Vuylsteke
Student
June 14, 2021
