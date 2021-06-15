Genevieve Elaine Stang, PhD

July 2, 1930 - June 9, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Genevieve Elaine Stang, PhD, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Danbury Senior Living in Brunswick, Ohio.

Services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Cemetery Mausoleum in Pontiac, Illinois with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating.

Born July 2, 1930 in Pontiac, Illinois, Genevieve was a daughter of Harry and Alverda (Street) Stang. She was raised in Pontiac; graduated from Pontiac Township High School with the Class of 1948 where she was a class officer as well as Salutatorian and active in groups such as Torch, National High School Honor Society, Yearbook, GAA, and Future Homemakers Association. A member of the Lutheran Church in Pontiac where she taught Sunday School and assisted with Bible Schools. Genevieve attended Illinois State University earning her B.S. Education in 1953 and M.S. Education in 1960. She taught full time with District 186 at Dubois Elementary School in Springfield, Illinois between 1953-1964 - many years of which was spent as a teacher of intermediate grades as well as those students 'academically more able'. Between 1956 and 1963 she furthered her education at institutions such as the University of Illinois, Northern Illinois University, and the University of Michigan before going on to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in 1967.

Genevieve began a career at Bowling Green State University in 1967 and retired in 1995. She was regularly active in the Department of Education as Associate Professor and devoted much time to professional organizations, research projects and grants, academic advising, consultantships, as well as several non-academic positions and committees including the Faculty Senate.

Genevieve was an active member of Honor Societies including Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Delta Kappa, Pi Lambda Theta, Kappa Delta Pi, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a Life Member of the National Education Association. She is listed in Who's Who in American Women of 1970.

Survivors include two nieces: Peggy (Bill) Raube and Cherry Slaton and a nephew, Rick (Anita) Stang. Also surviving are many grandnephews/grandnieces and her special friend, Richard Dancsok.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: (Harold and Jim) and two sisters: (LaDonna and Mary Shay Rogers).

Genevieve was an accomplished pianist, enjoyed knitting, fly-fishing, traveling, and, of course, a passionate educator more than willing to help others. Until just recently she always made it a priority to join her family during the holidays and special occasions. Throughout the years, she kept in close contact with her entire family as well as former students and colleagues alike. In an era dominated by men with advanced degrees, who also owned a home, she always took great pride in her accomplishments and encouraged others to follow the same path. She will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor's choice.

