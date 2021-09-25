George D. Bowen

Oct. 5, 1940 - Sept. 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - George D. Bowen, Bloomington, IL, died of natural causes on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

The visitation and funeral will occur on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral home in Bloomington, IL. The visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral at 4:00 p.m. Minister Debby Henkel of Center of Hope Ministries will be officiating. A 10:00 a.m., graveside service will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Forrest Cemetery, Forrest, IL.

George was born October 5, 1940, in Forrest, IL. He was the only child of James Bowen and Hilda Hanshew Bowen. He married Carol Hoeger on August 25, 1961, in Fairbury, IL. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are their two daughters, Debby (Don) Henkel, Shirley, IL, and Kathy Bowen, Bloomington, IL; three beloved nephews and their families, Eric (Joni) Sloter, Bentonville, Ark; John (Brenda) Sloter, Boone, Iowa; and Mark (Tina) Deany, Richmond Heights, MO. He also leaves many great-nieces and great-nephews.

George worked one year at the Chatsworth, Illinois screen factory immediately after high school. This is where he met Carol. They married and moved to Bloomington where he spent his entire career with General Electric. He absolutely loved his Sheltie dogs and could be found in his organic garden. He and Carol collected antique glassware and enjoyed antiquing around the area. He considered himself a life-long Ford man.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the McLean County Nursing Home for taking care of him. Their care and love will be remembered.

Memorials can be made to the Baby Fold in Normal, IL or to the McLean County Humane Society in Normal, IL.

Condolences and memories of George may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.