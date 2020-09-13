NORMAL-George E. Peverly, 76, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private visitation will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington on Friday September 18, 2020. Funeral and inurnment services will be scheduled at a later date.

George was born on January 26, 1944 in Decatur, IL son of Joseph and D. Isabel (Ferrill) Peverly. He graduated from Homer High School and the University of Illinois. He married Jane Gustafson on August 30, 1969. George is survived by his loving children: Theresa (Tim Cowsert) Peverly, Bloomington; Paul (Terri) Peverly, currently stationed in Hawaii, Catherine (Eric) Stone, Metamora; Peter Peverly, Normal; Mary (John Wells, III) Peverly, Normal; and Angela (Erick Pasciak) Peverly, Bloomington; his beloved grandchildren: Henry and Oliver Cowsert; La'akea, Pono, and Lena Peverly; Andrew, Ethan, Siena, and Sydney Stone; Elliot and Nathan Simeroth; and Theodore, Benjamin and Gwendolyn Pasciak. Also surviving are his brothers, David (Pat) Peverly, Howard (Donna) Peverly, and sister Elizabeth (Marvin) Schnitzler.

George is preceded in death by his wife Jane, his parents, Joseph and D. Isabel, and one grandchild, Fiona Cowsert.

He worked for Pioneer Hybrid, Intl. (Kauai, Hawaii), Pfister Hybrid Corn Co. (El Paso, Illinois), and Dairyland Seed Co. (Gibson City, Illinois), and served with pride for two years in the Peace Corps in Malaysia.

George enjoyed gardening, 4H, fishing, travel and cooking for family. He gave generously of his time coaching t-ball, soccer, track & field, basketball, and softball, and was involved with scouting, his church, and the Knights of Columbus. George was a loving father and grandfather whose faith, love, and vibrancy will be deeply missed.

Donations toward the purchase of a memorial bench and tree in George's honor can be directed to the Peverly family.

