George A. Eovaldi

Nov. 7, 1930 - March 12, 2021

NORMAL - George A. Eovaldi age 90 of Normal, IL passed away at 12:56 AM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington IL. His funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Deacon Mark Cleary will be officiating.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons and everyone must wear a mask. East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL, with military rites accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Research, Illinois State University Foundation- Eovaldi Family Scholarship.

George was born November 7, 1930 in Buckner, IL the son of George and Seraphina "Fannie" Cima Eovaldi Sr. He married Carol J. Monteggia on May 11, 1957 in Christopher, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons: Stephen Eovaldi, Glen Carbon, IL, Bryan (Amy) Eovaldi, Manchester, MO, Terry Eovaldi, Normal, IL; three daughters: Linda (Robert) McMains, Marietta, GA, Debra Eovaldi, Ft. Wayne, IN, Donna Eovaldi, Chesterfield, MO; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

George is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Boggia; two brothers: Louie and Adolph "Babe" Eovaldi.

George graduated from Christopher Community High School as Valedictorian in 1948. He attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL and he received his bachelor's degree in 1955. He was Vice president of the Accounting Department at State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL, he retired in 1994 after 39 years of service in various capacities. His community service and organizations included United Way of McLean County as a board member, chair of the Finance and Leadership Circle of Giving Committees, member of campaign cabinets, treasurer and the United Way Campaign Chairperson, In 2000 he was named United Way Volunteer of the year. He was a charter member of the Coalition for Affordable House, he served as a member of the coalition for over 10 years. For over 20 years he was a member of the Illinois State University College of Business and its accounting department advisory councils, serving as President of the COBV Advisory Council for a term. He also served as a corporate member of AACSB, the accrediting body for Colleges of Business.

George served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He was a member of the Normal Lions Club and the Hall of Fame ISU Accounting Department. He was a member of Italian cultural Society, McLean County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, Normal Police Academy Alumni Association and the Senior Professionals of ISU and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Oaks, Bloomington and OSF Hospice for the care and compassion shown to George.

