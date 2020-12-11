Menu
George P. Foeller
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

George P. Foeller

April 11, 1931 - Dec. 8, 2020

HUDSON - George P. Foeller, 89, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home with his wife and caregiver by his side after a year-long health struggle.

He was born April 11, 1931 in Torrington, CT to Harold and Susan (Horvay) Foeller. He married Elizabeth Ricci on October 15, 1955 in Bristol, CT.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Elizabeth, also known as Bette (nee Ricci) Foeller; his loving children: Elaine (Greg) Hunsaker of Hudson, and Carl Foeller of Normal; grandson, Matthew Hunsaker of Madison, WI; sisters: Marion Newkirk and Ruth Root both of Torrington, CT; brother John (Bonnie) Foeller of Harwinton, CT; sister-in-law: Patricia Foeller of Reidsville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Susan Foeller; and brothers: Henry and Robert Foeller.

George served as a musician in the U.S. Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and studied under professor Mark Hinesley at the University of Illinois. After a long career in music education at Illinois State University, George's proudest achievements were conducting the ISU Marching Band (known today as the Big Red Marching Machine), concert bands and the Bunny Band. He arranged music for the latter which he used for the annual Easter time recording session of "The Heritage of the March" series of CD's that have been widely distributed throughout the U.S. and Europe. Sometimes he conducted the Prairie Winds Band at ICC.

He was admired, loved and respected by students, band members and friends. He planned and guided several student music tours in Europe. He will be missed dearly.

Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a private, immediate family event of scattering his ashes in his memory.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service has been postponed till 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois State University Music Student Loan Program. Make checks payable to: ISU Foundation; specify in memo: Band Scholarship Fund; mail to: ISU School of Music, Campus Box 5660, Normal, IL 61790-5660.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry ... know how much he will be missed... he was such a mentor to his students and friend to us..our thoughts and prayers are with you
Sam and Jonna Herring
December 12, 2020
