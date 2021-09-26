Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. George T. Jorndt
ABOUT
Maine West High School

Dr. George T. Jorndt

Aug. 23, 1940 - June 27, 2021

Dr. George T. Jorndt, the eldest son of Louis and Margaret Jorndt passed away peacefully surrounded by his family; Mary, his wife of 55 years; and children: Doug, Gretchen and Bryan. Pulmonary fibrosis caused his death.

George grew up on Chicago's north side, attended Jamieson Elementary School and Amundsen High School. Although severely burned in an accident in 8th grade, he recovered after 6 months of home care and went on to high school to earn athletic letters in football, track and swimming.

George attended Northern Illinois University for a short time before dropping out and working as a mechanic at Nickey Chevrolet. George enrolled in Illinois State University earning his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees. After teaching and coaching at Maine West High School for three years, George attended the University of Utah earning his PhD in Education.

In 1969 George was hired at Triton College in Chicago's western suburbs where he spent most of his professional life. He was an educator, coach, Director or Admissions and then President of Triton College from 1992 to his retirement in 2001.

Tom Jorndt, George's youngest brother, donated a kidney to George in 1991, 30 years ago. This kidney functioned perfectly throughout George's life.

George's life revolved around his family and friends. He and wife, Mary, were very socially active and energetic.

He was respected and admired both professionally and within his wide circle of friends.

He is survived by his family and brothers: Dan and Tom.

Donations may be made to:

The Triton College Foundation

2000 Fifth Avenue

River Grove, IL 60171


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Alaska Kwidd and I wish to pass our condolences to George's family. I was close to George at work and remember him as a friend.
Michael Botterweck
Work
September 26, 2021
I just wanted to say how much I appreciated George. I swam for him in 87-88 and he was absolutely wonderful. Such an optimistic guy and a real joy to be around. He made a deep impact on my life and I will never appreciate his kindness and generosity. I just wish I could thank him in person. Condolences to the family and thanks for sharing a great man with us all.
Mike Puccinelli
September 24, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I worked with George at Triton. He was a good man and friend.
David K Kozlowski
September 24, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies to the family
Robert
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. George was a good guy 68 years ago and I'm not at all surprised that he stayed that way his whole life.You all have a great angel watching over you now.
Fred Mark
School
September 23, 2021
In 1986-87, I returned to school full time at Triton, and swam for Dr. Jorndt, as a 28 yr old, not sure what to do with my life. His lessons and mentorship have followed me all of these years since. I will always remember him with a smile on my face, and a warm spot in my heart. Below, I am asked how do in know Dr. Jorndt, friend, or school. I cannot answer both, but both are accurate. May God continue to bless the Jorndt family.
Frank O'Hara
School
September 23, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that George has passed away. We send condolences to his family and will remember George in our prayers. George will be remembered for his many sports and educational accomplishments but mostly for his wonderful and kind family who we have known for so many years. May he rest in peace.
COACH PATRICK SAVAGE
Friend
September 23, 2021
I am and was sad to hear of George passing. Mary I hope getting together for bridge passes some of your time and know your friends are there for support of your family. Mary you were a great nurse to George!
Carolyn Smeltzer
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results