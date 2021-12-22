Menu
Georgia V. Rapp
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Georgia V. Rapp

Dec. 5, 1956 - Dec. 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Georgia V. Rapp, 65, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:08 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Georgia was born December 5, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of George and Jettie Brown Hoeniges. She married Larry E. Rapp and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, George Rapp of Bloomington; a daughter, Mary Rapp of New Brighton, MN; a brother, Jerome (Mimi) Hoeniges of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mary Hoeniges and a brother, Thomas Hoeniges.

Georgia attended St. Patrick Grade School and graduated from Trinity High School. She was avid Cardinal fan, loved the snow and anything to do with Disney. Georgia was always there to help others and often watched neighborhood kids in her home before and after school. She will be dearly missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
One of my most favorite thing about Georgia was her snort. She and I would be laughing so hard at something silly and she would start snorting. Of course that made us laugh harder with more snorting. All of my most favorite memories include my very best friend, Georgia. I'm going to miss her so very, very much.
Deborah Watt
Friend
December 22, 2021
The Adame Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Georgia passing. So many fun memories of times with Georgia and The Hoeniges on Seminary Street. You have our deepest sympathy.
David and Sylvia Grethey
December 22, 2021
