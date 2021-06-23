Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald L. Batterton
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St.
Colfax, IL

Gerald L. Batterton

July 21, 1931 - June 18, 2021

COLFAX - Gerald L. Batterton, 89, Colfax, died at 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. The family suggests memorials be given to the Saybrook Christian Church.

Mr. Batterton was born on July 21, 1931 in Colfax, IL the son of Riley and Goldie (Thompson) Batterton. He married Rachel Gannaway in February of 1960. She died in June of 1979. He then married Lois Mourlam in 1982. She survives in Colfax.

Other survivors include one daughter, Denise Batterton, Morrison, IL; one son, Alan (Marci) Batterton, Colfax; two grandchildren: Cole and Sabrina Batterton; seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded by one brother and one sister.

Mr. Batterton was a lifetime farmer having retired in 2011. He was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax
201 N. Harrison St., Colfax, IL
Jun
26
Burial
11:00a.m.
Wiley Cemetery
Rt. 165, Colfax, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax - Colfax
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Colfax - Colfax.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heartfelt sympathy to Denise ,Alan and Lois. Send all my prayers to you family!
Corina Schoening
Friend
June 23, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Denise, Alan and Lois! I have admired Gerald all of my life for his quiet strength and the way his eyes twinkled when he was full of love! Heaven has gained another wonderful soul!
Diana Richards Liermann
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results