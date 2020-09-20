BLOOMINGTON - Gerald "Jerry" Schuler, 57 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the charity of the donor's choice
Jerry was born November 24, 1962 in Bloomington, the son of Gregory L. and Mary Ann Arbuckle Schuler. He married Alice F. Keilholz on April 27, 1985 in Danville.
He is survived by his wife Alice of Bloomington; his children, Justin N. Schuler of Bloomington, Jessica M. Schuler of Gibson City, Nicholas D. Schuler of Saybrook and his dog, Masey; two grandchildren, Silas Butler and Mae Schuler; two sisters, Denise (Ron) Williams of Bloomington and Debi (Donny) Moore of Quincy, a brother, Marty (Lea) Schuler of Bloomington; his father-in-law, Lawrence Keilholz of Danville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Gregory, Diane and David and his mother-in-law, Nelda Keilholz.
Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. He worked at State Farm Insurance Co. For nearly 40 years and was a systems analyst.
Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle and woodworking. He was a jack of all trades, was always there for others and was the go to computer guy for anyone in need.
Jerry loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a proud papa who will be dearly missed.
Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.