Gerald L. Martoglio
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Gerald L. Martoglio

Sept. 9, 1939 - Dec. 29, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Gerald L. Martoglio, 81, of Bloomington, passed away from COVID on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at one of his favorite places, Lake Bloomington. We will gather at the Davis Lodge, 25449 Davis Lodge Rd., Hudson, IL. A time of sharing will take place at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a GoFundMe account established to support his many charitable causes gf.me/zd6k3i. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would also be most welcome.

He was born September 9, 1939 in Oakwood, IL, a son of Charles and Loraine (Medcalf) Martoglio. He married Joan Hines on September 21, 1963 in Bemidji, MN and they were blessed with 55 years together before Joan passed away on February 19, 2019.

Surviving are a daughter, Pamela (Dan) Smith of West Lafayette, IN; a son, Christopher Martoglio of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Erin and Lauren Smith; brothers: Dick (Susan) of Camdenton, MO and Larry (Lora) of Winchester, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

To view the complete obituary or to share condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lake Bloomington-Davis Lodge
25449 Davis Lodge Rd, Hudson, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
