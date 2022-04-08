Gerald S. Milton

February 13, 1931 - April 5, 2022

HEYWORTH - Gerald S. Milton, 91, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Heyworth, IL, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington IL.

His funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth, IL, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL, with military rites accorded. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, IL, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Heyworth Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heyworth Christian Church, or the American Cancer Society.

Gerald was born on February 13, 1931, in Rutledge Township, DeWitt County, IL, a son of John H. and Eva O. Simpson Milton. He married Edith Lorraine Mears, on December 21, 1952, in LeRoy, IL. She passed away February 4, 1994. He later married Carol Padgett, on June 1, 1996, in Monticello, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: David S. (Carla) Milton, Heyworth, IL, and John A. (Lynn) Milton, Bloomington, IL; and five grandchildren: Olivia Milton, Jacob Milton, Abby (Erik) Loberg, Daniel Milton, and Maren Milton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Keith and Kenneth Milton; and sister, Lillian Ester.

Gerald was an active farmer until the age of 84. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was member of the Heyworth Christian Church. He was a member of the Carle E. Miller American Legion Post # 624, Heyworth, IL, and life member of Little Embry Rainey V.F.W. Post # 1559, Heyworth, IL. He was also a member of the Farm Business Management Board; McLean County Soil and Water Conservation Board; Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation and Service Board; McLean County Farm Bureau Representative for Randolph Township; McLean County Pork Producers; Community Unit # 4 School Board member and past President; Heyworth Christian Church Board; McLean County 4-H Fair Superintendent; and the Ag Extension Council for the University of Illinois.

