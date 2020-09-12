Gerald Thomas Hayes, 84, of Gridley, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Friday (September 11, 2020) at his home.
He was born on January 8, 1936 in Peoria, Illinois to Francis and Marie Conner Hayes. He married Judith A. Haxel on May 19, 1973, she survives.
He is survived by one brother Joseph (Rose), Silvis, Illinois and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and best friend Ralph (Marge) Kuntz, Gridley, Illinois.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William, two sisters, Mary Gilligan and Jane Merna and four nephews.
Jerry was a lifelong Gridley resident graduating from Gridley High School in 1954.
He began his career at Hart Carter, moving to McKey and Rogge Grain Company, Garvey Grain and finally Stoller International for eighteen years. After retirement he worked for Kiefer Brothers and Brandt Fertilizer during planting and harvesting in addition to the various organizations his wife volunteered him for. Jerry also volunteered for the American Red Cross – Heartland Division and assisted at disasters in California, Illinois and Tennessee. Jerry was honored by the Gridley Emergency Medical Service (GEMS) for his dedication and service beginning with the organizations inception. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of El Paso, the Knights of Columbus and of the Gridley Community Club.
Jerry enjoyed spending winters in Florida, traveling with his friends, coffee at the restaurant and gas station, riding his tricycle around the town and getting into trouble with his best friend Ralph Kuntz.
Jerry was a good friend to all and will be missed greatly.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso and also from 9:30-10:00a.m. on Monday at the church. Rosary will held at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the church. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorials can be made to the Gridley Emergency Medical Service (GEMS), 105 E. Third St., Gridley, Illinois, 61744 and St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O.Box 197, El Paso, Illinois, 61738. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
.
Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.