BLOOMINGTON - Geraldine "Gerry" Riecks, 87, of Bloomington, formerly of Anchor, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. The family asks that friends and family gather between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Gerry was born October 31, 1932 in Bloomington, the daughter of Stephen V. and Ruby Rexroat Handley. She married Eugene Riecks on June 27, 1953 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene of Bloomington; two children, Karen (William) Brown of Normal and Gary (Mary) Riecks of Equality; six grandchildren, Bradley, Samantha, Joseph, Stephanie, Christian and Joshua; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Brown.

Gerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colfax for many years and most recently St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington. She worked part time at Anchor Egg Co. and Alliance Grain Co.

Gerry truly loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and taking care of her family. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.