Gina Marie Lockenvitz
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Gina Marie Lockenvitz

Feb. 15, 1963 - Sept. 24, 2021

NORMAL - Gina Marie Lockenvitz, 58, of Normal, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Calvary Methodist Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 15, 1963 in Lincoln, daughter of Col. Chan and Mary Louise Levi Fuller. She married Jeffrey T. Lockenvitz on June 29, 1991 in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Jeff, Normal; her three sons: Michael (Jessica) Lockenvitz, Edwardsville, Mitchell (Megan Rainwater) Lockenvitz and Thomas Lockenvitz, both of Normal and one grandson, Liam T. Rainwater, Normal. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Fuller and one brother, Greg Fuller, both of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Gina was a 1981 graduate of Lincoln High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in elementary education and her Master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Illinois State University. She taught first grade for Unit 5, first at Brigham School and then at Prairieland School. She loved her students and those she worked with over the years. She had an affinity for the kids who struggled the most or who needed extra care and support.

She loved music and in her younger years enjoyed playing the flute, piccolo and the piano. She was also raised as a "tough farm girl" and was a member of 4H, where she won several awards and ribbons for her painting, macreme and straw weaving at the Logan County and State Fairs.

Gina battled MS for 26 years and did whatever she could to not let it define her or let it interfere with her caring for others. She was the planner of the family and always made sure that the family experiences and memories would last a lifetime. She was fun! Her favorite song was "Live Like You Were Dying" which was her motto and what she lived by, especially when she planned the sky diving adventure. Her greatest joy came with the love she had for her kids and her grandson.

Everyone she met cared about her and loved her. Gina will be greatly missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My heart breaks for your loss. Gina was a fellow 4-Her and family friend. She was so sweet and always had a smile. Prayers to the Fuller and Lockenvitz families for comfort during this very difficult time.
Kim (Johnson) Carlock
Friend
September 28, 2021
Oh, Gina! Such fond memories of you, from your student teaching days throughout your classroom teaching days! Yours is a life well lived, my dear.
Margaret Shaw-Baker
September 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Emma and Dean Clayton
Friend
September 28, 2021
On behalf of the class of 1981,we offer our deepest condolences. Gina was and will always be remembered as a friendly, soft spoken girl with a smile always on her face. She never knew a stranger and always wanted to help. You will be missed by all the many lives you touched and we are proud that you were in our class of 1981. Prayers of strength and comfort to your family during this difficult time!
Kathy Neitzel
School
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your families loss. May God hold you in his heart and offer his peace. Praying for all of you.
Tana Sharp
September 27, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss.May god give you comfort and peace in this trying times, I have enjoyed Gina as a patient and friend.She always brought a smile on my face.God bless . Andy and Barbara
Andy and Barbara Patel
September 27, 2021
Jeff so sorry for the loss of you loving spouse! To Michael, Mitchell and Thomas may the sweet memories of your Mom carry you through this difficult time! Praying for you all!
Karen Bays
September 27, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Praying that happy memories will bring comfort. Jim, Lisa, Liz, & Jon
The Connolly Family
September 27, 2021
