Gladys B. Barnes

April 13, 1925 - March 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Gladys B. Barnes, age 96, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:11 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1638 W. Hovey, Normal, IL. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Western Avenue Community Center, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Gladys was born April 13, 1925, in Syracuse, UT, the daughter of Willard M. and Adelina Hakenson Bambrough. She married Charles C. Barnes on December 17, 1945, in Ogden, UT. He passed away April 13, 2002.

Surviving are four children: Marvin C. (Linda) Barnes, Washington, IL, Matthew C. (Kim) Barnes, Bloomington, IL, Elizabeth (Doc Goodell) Sharpless, Kennewick, WA, Sue Ann (Frank) Johnston, Bloomington IL; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Gordon E. "Dutch" Belnep, Ogden, UT, and Paul T. Bambrough, Murray, UT.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Victoria Waterson; one granddaughter; three brothers: Clark, Russell and Nuel Bambrough; three sisters: Bernice Green, Ina Williams and Louise Mickey.

Gladys had worked at General Telephone Company, Bloomington, IL, as a telephone operator. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Normal, IL, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. During WWII she was a "Rosie the Riveter" from 1943-1945 at Clearfield, UT, where she met her husband Charles. Gladys enjoyed, sewing, quilting, crafts and especially she enjoyed her friends and family. Gladys enjoyed sitting on her porch and visiting friends.

She had a positive influence on everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.

