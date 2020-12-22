Menu
Glaida M. Funk
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Glaida M. Funk

August 5, 1926 - Dec. 18, 2020

SHIRLEY - Glaida M. Funk, 94, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020.

Glaida was born August 5, 1926 to Earl and Ethel Wade in Enid, OK. There she met the love of her life and husband of 69 years, Stephen Funk, who was stationed at the army air base near Enid at the time. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Larry (Sharon) Funk, El Paso, IL; Linda (Maury) Kirby, Heyworth; Sue (John) Kirby, McLean; Mike (Debby) Funk, Funks Grove; and Adam (Val) Funk, Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and twin great-grandsons: Nicholas and Kolton Kirby.

Glaida and Steve settled into farming and sirup-making at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, raising a family, and creating memories along Route 66. She was beloved by so many -- her family, friends, and customers alike. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family extends gratitude and love to her caregiver, Sherry Kish, who filled Glaida's final years with laughter, love, and delicious food. Glaida had a long life and enjoyed it fully.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling the arrangements.

A private family memorial service is planned at a later date. Those wishing to give memorials may consider the McLean United Methodist Church, Sugar Grove Nature Center, or a charity of their choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all of you. Your Mom and Dad were a big part of my growing up. I loved going to the grove to see them with my Dad. And all of the good times our parents had together. I have lots of fond memories. Prayers for all of you.
Susan Kwasigroh Marlett
December 28, 2020
Many happy memories of Funk sirup over pancakes at the kitchen table in my home at Prairie Home.
Frances Funk Wooledge
December 27, 2020
The Queen of the Maple Sirup Camp has been promoted to Angel First Class of Heaven Hospitality! Glaida was so welcoming and friendly to everyone. What a lovely lady! She always had a smile and kind words to say. She will be missed by those she left behind. We congratulate her on her very well deserved promotion! Well done, Glaida! Enjoy your new position! Peace and condolences to family and friends.
Trish & George Tilton
December 27, 2020
Our families and neighbors offer our sympathy and condolences to the Funk Family. May the LORD keep you and see you through these times. GOD bless the family.
Albert Gray
December 26, 2020
Many fond memories of Glaida and Steve when visiting my parents at Funk's Grove. Special hug to Adam~we were fortunate to have parents from The Great Generation!
Joyce Quinton
December 23, 2020
To Mike and Susan and family: We extend our deepest sympathies. My Mom, Henrietta Crain, always enjoyed her friendship with Glaida, and she always had a kind word or curious question for me, showing interest in my life beyond McLean. Such a lovely lady. May your many memories give you comfort. Cindy Crain Newman
Cindy Crain Newman
December 23, 2020
We loved Glaida and Steve-they were our role models for a long, happy, Christian marriage. We so enjoyed visiting the store and chatting with Glaida. Our daughter, Jessica, would love to make the trip to get Sirup-so much so that we often take a jug to SC/NC with us when we visit. Glaida was such a sweet, warm person, quick to smile and share a laugh. She will be missed!
Dave & Cindy Honegger
December 22, 2020
She was such a big part of our walk in faith at the Mclean United Methodist church. Our kids have such good memories with Glaida. We loved listening to Steve and Glaida in Sunday School. Their faith was strong in the Lord.
Lynn & Sheila Adams
December 22, 2020
Linda. My thoughts are with you and your family at this time. Your mother was so sweet and so was dad from the time of your accident until I met up with again a couple three years ago at the Grove. May God hold you and your family close and give you all comfort.
Donna Quigley Farris
December 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Funk family. Glaida was such a lovely lady.
Mary Mowery Johnson
December 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers.
Lori Bittle
December 22, 2020
Beautiful Lady. My deepest condolences to the family.
Jennifer Wilson Sieg
December 22, 2020
