GRIDLEY - Glenford J. Benedict, 85, of Gridley, passed away at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at his residence.

He was born on May 23, 1935, in Gridley, to Hiram and Mary Anderson Benedict. He found his soulmate Presila Meredith on July 3, 1995. She survives.

Survivors also include Presila's daughter, Karrissa Meredith, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lyle Benedict, Charles Benedict and Clifford Benedict; and four sisters, Amanda Skaggs, Vera Pfeffinger, Martha Johnson and Margaret Pfeffinger.

Glenford owned and operated Velvet Touch Car Washes in the area until 1997. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War.

He loved to plant flowers and enjoyed taking daily walks with his dog around town. He was a longtime Chicago Cubs fan. NASCAR was also a favorite hobby of his.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be observed and masks will be required at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Pastor Nolan Recker will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery where military rites will be accorded at the grave.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.