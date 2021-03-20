Menu
Glennea E. Lehmann
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL

Glennea E. Lehmann

March 3, 1944 - March 18, 2021

HENRY - Glennea E. Lehmann, 77, of Henry, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021, at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.

Visitation will be Sunday March 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St. Henry. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM at the memorial home. Noel Maughmer will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.

Glennea was born March 3, 1944 in Peoria, Illinois to Glenn and Lorrane (Anderson) Matthews. She married William Lehmann on July 11, 1966 in Macomb, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2008.

Surviving is her daughter; Karen (Todd) See, of Bloomington and granddaughter, Victoria See, of Bloomington; her siblings: Dale (Patty) Matthews, of Springfield, David (Jodi) Matthews, of Dawson, Gary (Cheryl) Matthews, of Mechanicsburg, and Mary (Charlie) Waugh, of Sherman.

Her parents and one brother, Bruce Matthews, preceded her in death.

Glennea was just short of completing her master's degree in history. She had worked as a teacher and most recently retired from Bergner's, where she worked in several departments.

She had many interest in her life, she loved to read, sewing and quilting, cooking, loved to watch "cop" shows on TV, Star Wars and James Bond movies. Her music interest ranged from opera to Kenny G to classical and many other artists. She was very proud of the books that her daughter authored and loved to read them. She was a Girl Scout leader and a former member of the Eastern Star.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Homes - Henry Chapel on Edward
416 Edward Street, Henry, IL
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Homes - Henry Chapel on Edward
416 Edward Street, Henry, IL
