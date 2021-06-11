Menu
The Pantagraph
Gordon Herbert Schroeder
ABOUT
University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Gordon Herbert Schroeder

Nov. 24, 1932 - June 9, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Gordon Herbert Schroeder, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Bloomington.

His funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Chad D. Lueck officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Full Military Rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Entombment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Gordon was born November 24, 1932, Thanksgiving Day, to Marguerite and Herb Schroeder, in St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington. Gordon married Carol Cathcart on June 25, 1960.

She survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are his children: Mark A. Schroeder and Jane Cochran; grandchildren: Gretchen (Matt) Murphy, Sarah (Patrick) Reynolds, Anna (Austin) Taylor and Andrew (Delaney) Cochran; and a great-grandson, Caleb Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Gordon attended Grassy Ridge Elementary School (a country school about five miles south of Bloomington), University High School, and later Illinois State University where he obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Education. He worked for State Farm Insurance for a short period of time as a mail boy before proudly serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned to State Farm in 1955. While at State Farm he supervised the Machine Accounting Department and later became Assistant Director of Account. In 1982, he served on President Reagan's Private Sector Survey on Cost Control Commission. He retired in 1994.

Gordon is a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church where he was very active.

Online condolences and memories of Gordon may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3516 White Eagle Drive, Bloomington, IL
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3516 White Eagle Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Carol/Mark & Family..I work part time for Synergy Home Health & was so grateful that I was able to help take care of Gordon at Carriage Crossing about a month ago. I helped walk him back to his room & asked if he knew who his Wife & Son were & he knew you both! As I tucked him in for the night he was so very sweet & said "goodnight sweetie" & smiled at me. I will never forget his beautiful spirit. May God grant him the Peace of Heaven...Love Gretchen & Jeff Furler
Gretchen Furler
Friend
June 13, 2021
Carol, our condolences on your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Roger Troxel
Family
June 13, 2021
I knew Gordon from Kiwanis and on the golf course. He was a fine gentleman and a good friend. I send my condolences to family and friends on the loss of this good man.
John Kirk
Other
June 12, 2021
Dear Mrs. Schroeder and family, My sympathies on the loss of your husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. I student taught under Mrs. Schroeder in 1982 the spring before I graduated. I had a wonderful relationship and teaching experience with your mother. Shortly before Christmas you invited me to dinner at your home just across from Coleen Hoose School. I met Mr. Schroeder that evening. We had such a lovely time that evening. Mrs. Schroeder spoke so highly and proudly of her "Mark and Janie". My condolences to all of you.
Nancy (Kwasigroh) Friedrich
June 12, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Carol and the rest of the Schroeder family. Gorden and I were fellow State Farmers and DPMAers during the same period of years. Orval Dahme
Orval Dahme
Work
June 11, 2021
Carol and family. Our sympathy on the loss of Gordon. Good neighbors of us and my mother Ardelle. The child your daughter babysat for me is now 51. Kimberly has 3 teenagers. Sending prayers for all of you. GLoria and Bill Heller
GLoria Heller
Other
June 11, 2021
Gordon was a good friend of ours as you were Carol. Our condolences. Good luck and may you have and discuss the good memories you two have had over the years.
bob and Jane grater
Friend
June 11, 2021
