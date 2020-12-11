Menu
Grace A. "Mel" Canada
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Grace A. "Mel" Canada

Nov. 15, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2020

NORMAL - Grace A. "Mel" Canada age 77 of Normal, IL passed away at 1:12 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Service will be limited to ten persons. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mel was born November 15, 1943 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Robert M. and Armelda Farmer Smith.

Surviving are her brothers, Robert E. (Carolyn) Smith, LaPlace, IL, Alvin "A.J." Smith, White Oak, GA, William B. Smith, Bloomington, IL, Dennie Smith, Bloomington, IL.

Mel is preceded in death by her son Darrel Lee Canada.

Mel was a hairdresser in Bloomington, IL. She had worked at Regis Beauty Salon at Eastland Mall Bloomington IL for over 20 years.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you all, God Bless you.
Dee Miller and Sandy Maples
December 13, 2020
Mel was a dear friend that we met at Kentuckian Campground. She was so sweet, kind and so much fun. She will be missed by her granddaughter and many friends. Prayers and hugs to her family.
Norv and Shirley Condy
December 11, 2020
So very sorry over the sudden passing of Mel . My sympathy too all of you
FRANKIE SMITH PEIFER
December 11, 2020
