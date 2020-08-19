GIBSON CITY - Dr. Gregory John Delost, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his home in Gibson City, at the age of 66.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. A private family and closest friends memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Deacon John Leonard officiating. Inurnment will follow at McCord Cemetery, Fullerton. The funeral home will restrict visitors to 50 at one time and masks are encouraged.

Greg was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Canton, to John and Marjorie Delost. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1971, the University of Illinois in 1975, and the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas Medical School in 1982. He completed his family practice residency at the U of I College of Medicine at Rockford in 1985. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City.

While he was an orderly at Dr. John Warner Hospital and she a nurse's aide, Greg met his soulmate, Laura Dawson. They married on Dec. 27, 1975, in Clinton. She survives along with their four children, Shelli (AJ) Zimmerman, Normal; Nicholas (Kris Albert) Delost, Phoenix, Arizona; Jessica (Dan Brucker) Delost, Farmer City; and Eric (Ashley Kuhlman) Delost, Sherman Oaks, California. Also surviving are Greg's three cherished grandchildren, Cole, Madeline and Ellis Zimmerman of Normal, and his adored Boston terrier, Gibby. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, four people with whom he shared very special relationships.

Aptly described by the motto "work hard, play hard," Greg lived life to the fullest. Through his modest upbringing, he learned early to earn his successes by working for them. He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan, a dedicated golfer, a skilled pilot (first soloing at age 15), a frequent traveler and a devoted physician. He felt it a true privilege to care for so many families over the past 38 years. Of all his accomplishments, however, his most prized was his family, whom he was so very proud of and loved unconditionally.

He strived wholeheartedly at everything he did, and will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Medical Office Building Fund in Gibson City or an organization of the donor's choice.