Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory F. Pisell
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Gregory F. Pisell

June 12, 1945 - Dec. 11, 2020

COOKSVILLE - Gregory F. Pisell, 75, of Cooksville, peacefully passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Greg was born on June 12, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of James Harrison "Harry" and Dorothy Gregory Pisell.

Surviving are his children: Jeana (Steve Follick) Pisell of Cooksville and Jeff (Shawn Garth) Pisell of Towanda; three grandchildren: Lucian Follick of Cooksville, and Bree (Alex) Adcock and Connor (Katie) Garth of Normal; one great-grandchild: Anna Lou Adcock; one brother: James (Nancy) Pisell of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Judy Price and Mary Jo Dickerson.

Greg proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #2910. He was a tool and die maker at Watlington-Anderson until his retirement. Greg was a roller skater, bowler, golfer, and avid fan of drag racing and NASCAR.

His greatest love was for his family and granddogs: Gus, Gabi, and Lily. He enjoyed spending time with everyone just doing whatever they wanted. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Central Helps, 360 Wylie Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
Park Hill Cemetery
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.