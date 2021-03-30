Menu
Gust Ferri
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Gust Ferri

Feb. 7, 1925 - March 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Gust Ferri, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:55 am on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born February 7, 1925 in Guthrie, IL, son of Agostino and Giovanna Ferri. He married Betty J. Roll on June 2, 1952 in Cullom. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2012.

Surviving are his daughters, Janice (Robert) Esser of WI and Dolores Ferri of Bloomington.

He was a United States World War II Navy Veteran and life-time member of the VFW Post in Farmer City.

After his military service in 1946, he attended ISNU, where he graduated in 1950. He then worked as a biology teacher and varsity coach of all sports at Cullom Community High School for five years. Gust attended the University of Illinois and received his Master's Degree in Administration in 1953. He was Superintendent of LaRose High School, Principal of Westmer District High School, Superintendent of Manteno High School and retired from Farmer City-Mansfield as Superintendent in 1985. He was proud to have been the Superintendent of High Schools for a total of 27 years in three districts.

He was a life-member of the Bloomington Elks and the Bloomington Moose Lodges and a member of the McLean County Senior Golf Association. Gust was interested in working with various community groups in activities related to both school and community relations.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Drummer Township Cemetery
Gibson City, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Just got the bad news today. Was thinking of you when we went thru Bloomington, Gibson City & Guthrie. I am 98 and was also born in February. I met (Bob) around 1952 in Cullom & kept in touch until a few years ago. We shared a lot of good times. I still have the container from Betty´s delicious spaghetti sauce and think of you whenever I use it. Sorry to hear if this sad news and Will sure miss you . Love Max & Mary Kay
Max Howard
Friend
June 21, 2021
To Janice and Dolores: The news of your father's death brought back many memories. Bill and I so enjoyed his company. Bill loved playing golf with him. I have such fond memories of both your parents. Just super people. I will be 94 in May. My deepest sympathy to you both. Losing your parents is like closing a good book. Love, Gussie
Augusta (Gussie) Mansfield
March 30, 2021
My condolences to the family. Gust (we called him Bob) was a fine, honest, upstanding person. I was privileged to serve on the Farmer City Mansfield Board of Education when he was superintendent of schools. He was always so well prepared that he made my job easy. I´m grateful that I was able to talk with him recently by phone. He and Betty were a joy to be with. They were great, caring citizens of our community and there was a void when they moved away. Rest In Peace my friend.
Sally Williams
March 30, 2021
