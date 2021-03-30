Gust Ferri

Feb. 7, 1925 - March 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Gust Ferri, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:55 am on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

He was born February 7, 1925 in Guthrie, IL, son of Agostino and Giovanna Ferri. He married Betty J. Roll on June 2, 1952 in Cullom. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2012.

Surviving are his daughters, Janice (Robert) Esser of WI and Dolores Ferri of Bloomington.

He was a United States World War II Navy Veteran and life-time member of the VFW Post in Farmer City.

After his military service in 1946, he attended ISNU, where he graduated in 1950. He then worked as a biology teacher and varsity coach of all sports at Cullom Community High School for five years. Gust attended the University of Illinois and received his Master's Degree in Administration in 1953. He was Superintendent of LaRose High School, Principal of Westmer District High School, Superintendent of Manteno High School and retired from Farmer City-Mansfield as Superintendent in 1985. He was proud to have been the Superintendent of High Schools for a total of 27 years in three districts.

He was a life-member of the Bloomington Elks and the Bloomington Moose Lodges and a member of the McLean County Senior Golf Association. Gust was interested in working with various community groups in activities related to both school and community relations.