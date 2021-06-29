H. Joan Bolz

Nov. 9, 1924 - June 26, 2021

PONTIAC - H. Joan Bolz, age 96, a lifelong resident of Pontiac, died peacefully in her home on June 26, 2021.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, with the Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan was born on November 9, 1924, in Flora, Illinois to Oscar and Josine (Maxwell) Brissenden. They moved to Pontiac when she was at a young age, and she lived here the rest of her life. She met her childhood friends then, Jeanne Harris, Marian Hebenstreit and Rita Hart, and the four remained the best of friends for over 90 years.

Joan went to Michigan State University where she met her husband to be, John Bolz. They wed on July 7, 1945, in Pontiac and honeymooned at Lake Bloomington in a friend's cottage. John preceded her in death on October 11, 1999.

Joan and John reared four children: Susan Fordyce, Jim (Jane), Rick (Jenny) and Bob (Molly) Bolz, who then gave her 12 grandchildren: Courtney (Mark), Hillary (Tim), Casey, Paige (Scott), Bradley (Abby), Michael (Lauren), John, Maddy, Mac, Dewey, Kelly (Amanda), and Barry, who together gave her 11 great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Daisy, Sally, Ben, Hannah, Henry, Tony, Calvin, Lara, Stefan and Caroline. Her extended family includes her niece, Beth Ann Degenhart; nephew, David Eyre; and brother-in-law, Harold Lyons. She was especially proud of and loved her daughters-in-law: Jenny, Molly, and Jane.

Like her father, for years Joan was actively involved in the community's clubs and organizations, most often in a leadership position. She and her good friend, Mary Thompson, were the first female members of the Livingston County Board, being elected in 1972. She was one of the organizers of Futures Unlimited and the Winston Churchill Junior College Auxiliary Guild in the late 1960s, which sponsored numerous fundraising activities, one of which was The Encore Shop. She was a 70 plus year member of the First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, and served on numerous boards and commissions, as Faith was a very important part of her Life. She also enjoyed her membership in the Twentieth Century Literacy Club, for over 50 years and the Livingston County Historical Society.

Joan was an accomplished bridge player, enthusiastically belonging to five bridge clubs at one time, one of which she organized 60 years ago. For years she and John held an open house/brunch after the Annual Memorial Day Parade, and again on the 4th of July.

Joan and John had several business ventures, including a local travel agency. This expanded their love of travel around the world, including numerous trips to Europe. She enjoyed her vacations with family to Galena, Green Lake, and Myrtle Beach.

Joan treated everyone she met the same way, with a smile, respect, kindness, and dignity. She brought her family up to do the same, and instilled in us the core values of love, honesty, friendship, discipline, and generosity. She always was there to give her family advice and common sense.

Nothing was more important to her than her family, and she reared us all to believe the same - "Family First" she would say. We were so blessed to have her in our lives for so long.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, John; grandsons: Casey and Stefan; son-in-law, Mick; and dear sister, Jeanne Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to the First United Methodist Church or the Pontiac Public Library.

