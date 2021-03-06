Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
H. Mardelle Sturm
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

H. Mardelle Sturm

June 29, 1940 - March 2, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - H. Mardelle Sturm, 80, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on June 29, 1940 in Fairbury, IL a daughter of Glenn and Fern Cline Farney.

Survivors include her sons: Greg (Angie) Sturm of Bloomington; Scott (Alvena) Sturm of Washburn; Steve (Julie) Sturm of Bloomington; two sisters: Helen (Gary) Bell of Henderson, KY; Sharon (Bob) Simmons of Lake Havasu City, AZ; three grandchildren: Kiley Sturm, Lindsey (Tom) Prior; Stephanie Sturm; two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bob Farney.

H. Mardelle worked in the call center at Country Companies for 20 years retiring on September 24, 2004 as Billing Services Specialist.

She enjoyed to read and play on the internet in her spare time.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorials may be made to either the Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or the Normal Public Library Foundation, 206 W. College Ave., Normal, IL 61761.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
El Paso, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
GREG,SCOTT, &STEVE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSE. KNEW YOU MOTHER WELL AND TGALKED BACK AND FORTH OVER THE YEARS YOU ALL LIVED ACROSS THE STREET FROM US. ONCE AGAIN WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSE.
CLARENCE & CAROLYN BUCK
March 7, 2021
Helen, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family at this difficult time.
Sharon Holt
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a hoot. Always ready to share a funny story. So proud of her family.
Harry & Deb Hinthorne
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results