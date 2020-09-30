LeROY - Harley Jay Miles, 75, of LeRoy, passed away at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.

A private graveside service will be held with interment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Legion Post #79, LeRoy. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harley was born on May 12, 1945 in Bloomington, a son to Herbert Barker and Marie Stamp Miles. He married Jill Westfall on November 28, 1963 in Bloomington.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Jill Miles of LeRoy and his siblings, Susan (Richard) Oliver of Arkansas, William David (Carol) Miles of Arrowsmith, Kathryn Morris of LeRoy, Herbert Lee (Diane) Miles of LeRoy, and Elizabeth Wahls of Washington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harley was a member at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. He proudly served in the United States Army.