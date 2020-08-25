COLFAX - Harold H. "Shorty" Jones, 83, of Colfax, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at home surrounded by his family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be private in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Memorial donations may be made to the family for future use for Witt-Webber-Carrell Post 617 Arrowsmith American Legion. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shorty was born May 26, 1937, to Roy and Elaine Dyson Jones. He married Velma Scott Feb. 26, 1956. She survives. He married Nancy Cassaday Sept. 20, 1985, in Nashville, Tennessee. She survives.

Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Dollarhide, LeRoy; Sheila (Randy) May, Mahomet; and Teresa (Paul) Masters, San Tan Valley, Arizona; one son, Jeffrey (Nidia) Jones, Puerto Rico; stepdaughters, Toni Cassaday, LeRoy; Cheryl (Mark Short) Cassaday, Washington; and Sandy (Matt) Draper, Colfax; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Butch (Joyce) Jones, Downs; Len (Diana) Jones, Downs; and Joe (Marty) Jones, Bloomington; sister, Jerri (Dennis) Barron, LeRoy.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita, Frankie and Jan.

Shorty was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member and commander of the Witt-Webber-Carrell Post 617 Arrowsmith American Legion. He belonged to the Local 63 Carpenters Union. Shorty's love was playing music. He sang and played guitar for his country/country rock bands Plug Nickel and White Lightning.