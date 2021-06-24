Harold Robert "Bob" Herriott

March 26, 1929 - June 16, 2021

MANSFIELD - Born Harold Robert "Bob" Herriott, 92, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his daughters by his side. The family will have an open house at his home in Mansfield on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6-8 .pm. Casual dress and wear your favorite hat. There will be a private family inurnment. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield is in charge of arrangements.

Born on March 26, 1929, in Champaign County to Harold and Gretchen Herriott. He married Joyce Herriott on June 25, 1950, and started an "all-girl" family as he put it. He married Virginia (Bird) Dawkins on Feb. 12, 1989. She preceded him in death March 22, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.

He is survived by his daughters: Jan (Randall) Allen, Homer, Sue Herriott (Jerry) Hinshaw, Hudson and their children: Hanna (Matt) Moody, Orin Allen, Lauren (Jonathon) Mosley, Anna (Tyler) Lyons, Lena (Alex) Head, and Cade Hinshaw; great grandchildren: Kimber, Calen, Camden, Tessa. He is also survived by step children: Dee (Mark) Slack, Duane (Gaye) Dawkins, Rick (Lori) Dawkins, Diane (Tom) Williams; 10 step-grandchildren: Ben (Betsy) Williams, Luke (Shannon) Williams, Emily (Noah) Schrader, Michael Culbertson, Clayton (Gina) Dawkins, Zeb (Ashleigh) Dawkins, Zac (Angelina) Dawkins, Zara (Steve) Dawkins, Ginny (Matt) Williams, Thomas (Paige) Williams; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his special neighbors and caregivers whom he loved like family: Lisa Lehnert family, Jamie Larkin family, and Crystal Arndt family.

Bob lived in Mahomet, IL most of his life, farming and raising Angus cattle. He was a strong supporter of 4-H and FFA and even served as State FFA President in 1949. He was active in the Illinois Angus Association and was the Advisor for the IL Jr. Angus Group for many years. His role as Advisor took him across the country to many National Angus shows where he met many, many friends. Showing cattle was a true passion, and he was quite the "clipper man" in his day. He loved talking about farming and the cattle business and was continually educating his caregivers on "Certified Angus Beef" amongst other farming topics.

Bob was an outgoing guy, who loved being the life of the party. He enjoyed driving his golf cart around town waving and hollering at everyone he saw. He also loved driving his antique tractor in the Seymour 4th of July Parade and Mansfield Homecoming Parade. When he was physically able, he was the "go to man" to get things done and would help anyone accomplish any task. He had an award-winning smile and a strong wit.

The family would like to thank his main caregiver Jamie Larkin for her many years of dedication, service, and love. Bob always said she could "dish it out" just as good as he could, and they had many happy days driving around looking at the sites. She learned more about cattle and farming than she probably ever cared to know according to Bob.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.