Harold Arthur Schroeder

Jan. 13, 1925 - Sept. 23, 2021

MAHOMET - Harold Arthur Schroeder, 96 1/2, of Mahomet formerly of Bellflower died September 23, 2021. Harold was born on January 13, 1925 in Bloomington son of Walter and Alvena (Zabel) Schroeder. He married Beverly Olson on June 22, 1952.

Harold farmed in McLean County, and was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church, McLean County Farm Bureau, Champaign Kiwanis (Kiwanian of the Year 2005), President of Bellflower School Board, 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner, McLean County 4-H Golden Clover, McLean County Rural Youth where he met the love of his life Beverly. Harold was a dedicated blood donor, giving 25 gallons of blood.

Harold was generous with his time, and with his woodworking skills. He made and gave away hundreds of Christmas baskets and quilt racks to neighbors and friends. Every Sunday you could find Harold and Beverly sitting in the same seats at their beloved Mahomet United Methodist Church.

Harold and Beverly enjoyed spending time and entertaining friends and family at their Lake Sara home and at Island House, Casey Key, FL. They were devoted to grandchildren cheering them at all of their activities, and devoted surrogate parents to many.

Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years Beverly; sons: Richard (Janet), LeRoy, Jim (Sally), Forsyth, Doug (Stacy), Mahomet; son-in-law Jeff Stuckey, Naperville; sister Dorthy Jones, Bloomington; grandchildren: Nick (Suzanne), Tobie, Courtney, Logan (Melanie), Gretchen (Josh) Craven, Grant Wells, Lauren (Adam) Kesler, Bob (Katelin), Sam (Matt) Turner; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in-death, daughter Susan Stuckey, Naperville.

The family extends our deepest gratitude and love to the staff and community of Bridle Brook and Carle Hospice.

Sunset Funeral Home, Mahomet has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 both outside at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Rd., Mahomet, IL 61853.

Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children www.shrinerschildren.org, Mahomet United Methodist Church www.mumc.org, or memorial of choice.