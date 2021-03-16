Harold Lester Smith

April 24, 1934 - March 12, 2021

NORMAL - Harold Lester Smith, 86 of Normal, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at his residence in Normal.

A graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A private family viewing will take place at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington prior to the service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to: St Jude or donor's choice.

Harold was born April 24, 1934 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Harold Russell and Edna Mae (Fitzgerald) Smith. He married Beverly Ann Jannusch on June 15, 1952 in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2015.

Surviving are eight children: Bradley (Sharon) Smith, Fayetteville, PA, Mark (Kathy) Smith, Shirley, Greg (Stacy) Smith, Washington, Gary (Joni Back) Smith, Bloomington, Brian (Lisa Gambrel) Smith, Heyworth, Gail (Mike) McNeely, Normal, Keith Smith, Normal and Kent (Kristi) Smith, McLean; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother Ralph (Carol) Smith, Sun City, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Joshua Gambrel.

Harold graduated from Heyworth High School. He spent his entire life in the farming industry; after retiring from Funk Bros Seed Co., he worked on farms of nephew, Rick Jannusch, cousin, Charlie Fitzgerald, and friends Fred and Scott Murphy. He loved life, sharing produce from his huge garden, fishing, playing cards, his family and a cold one. His smile resonated to all he met.