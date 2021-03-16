Menu
Harold Lester Smith
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Heyworth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Harold Lester Smith

April 24, 1934 - March 12, 2021

NORMAL - Harold Lester Smith, 86 of Normal, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at his residence in Normal.

A graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A private family viewing will take place at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington prior to the service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to: St Jude or donor's choice.

Harold was born April 24, 1934 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Harold Russell and Edna Mae (Fitzgerald) Smith. He married Beverly Ann Jannusch on June 15, 1952 in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2015.

Surviving are eight children: Bradley (Sharon) Smith, Fayetteville, PA, Mark (Kathy) Smith, Shirley, Greg (Stacy) Smith, Washington, Gary (Joni Back) Smith, Bloomington, Brian (Lisa Gambrel) Smith, Heyworth, Gail (Mike) McNeely, Normal, Keith Smith, Normal and Kent (Kristi) Smith, McLean; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother Ralph (Carol) Smith, Sun City, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Joshua Gambrel.

Harold graduated from Heyworth High School. He spent his entire life in the farming industry; after retiring from Funk Bros Seed Co., he worked on farms of nephew, Rick Jannusch, cousin, Charlie Fitzgerald, and friends Fred and Scott Murphy. He loved life, sharing produce from his huge garden, fishing, playing cards, his family and a cold one. His smile resonated to all he met.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens
Bloomington, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve and Kay Beuttel
March 21, 2021
Sonny was a gem in the rough he was always happy and it rubbed off on everyone around him. He had a wonderful smile and a great laugh.
Beverly Fitzgerald Price
March 18, 2021
H I hope you are fishing by day and drinking screwball and playing cards by night. i´ll think about you each time i see someone fishing at Batiki, each time I pick sweet corn in the field, each time I watch Korie eat a tomato fresh from the garden, each time i see a hummingbird hovering and each time the Cubs get a W. RIP Harold XOXO Vic
Vickie Nelson
March 16, 2021
Gail - I'm thinking of you and your family. My prayers are with you all. Love, Becky
Becky Shea
March 16, 2021
our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Ralph and Carol Smith
March 16, 2021
Becky Landis
March 16, 2021
Aunt Peggy and Kern family
March 16, 2021
