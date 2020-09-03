BLOOMINGTON - Hattie Louise Stillman passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born on November 08, 1926 to Aaron, and Minnie Mills, she married Courtney "Jack" Stillman, who preceded her in death.

Louise worked for Sunbeam Bakery for 38 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, word puzzles, having coffee with her friends at Woodhill Towers, and in her younger days, fishing.

In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Chuck" Stillman, and several brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine (Bill) Hetzler, and Sue Mackenzie; grandchildren, Tiffany Louise (Kyle) Hamblin, Tarl Mackenzie, Trisha Watkins, and Travis Mackenzie; great grandson, Jack Gillespie, and many nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020 at 2PM at East Lawn Funeral Home with Chaplain Joyce Rinkenberger officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action of B-N. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Woodhill Towers, McLean County Nursing Home, and OSF Hospice for the care extended to Louise.

East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.