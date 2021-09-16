Menu
Hazel Mae Dalton
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Hazel Mae Dalton

Nov. 14, 1922 - Sept. 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Hazel Mae Dalton, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

Hazel was born November 14, 1922 in Heyworth, IL, the daughter of Irvin L. and Mabel (Shephard) Augstin. She married Robert "Joe" M. Dalton on January 30, 1944 in Santa Anna, CA. He preceded her in death, June 15, 1999.

She is survived by her daughter Debra (Robert) Kruger; two grandchildren: Brian (Laura) Kruger and Clint (Tara) Kruger; nine great-grandchildren: Austin, Mason, Finley, Dalton, Calem, Rowen, Brigham, Laken and Tatum Kruger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother Mervin L. Augstin.

Hazel was an Executive Secretary with State Farm Insurance for 45 years, retiring in 1987. She adored her grandsons and great-grandchildren especially traveling to Florida, Ozarks and many county fairs to watch the pig shows. Hazel's favorite past time was bingo, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, ISU basketball and golf.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Heritage Manor of Bloomington and hospice care for the wonderful care they provided.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank or to the Carle Hospice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Stanford, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am thinking of you, Debbie, and am so sorry for your loss. I have really neat memories of both your mom and your dad. They and my folks were always up for a good time. And your mom was always the best dressed person in the room! Sandy
Sandra Brenneman Oldendorf
Friend
September 24, 2021
I will miss u Aunt Hazel I love u
Doug Augstin
September 17, 2021
So sorry Deb and boys for your loss. Love you guys and you are in my prayers.
Connie Williams
Family
September 16, 2021
Debra and family, Terry, Ed and I are deeply sorry for your loss of your mother. She's now reunited with our very funny Great Aunt Mabel, our father, Harlan, and the rest of the Shepherd clan in heaven. They're having a wonderful family reunion just like we did for many years down the street from Great Grandma Huey's house.
Dianna (Shepherd) Eubanks
Family
September 16, 2021
