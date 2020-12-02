Menu
The Pantagraph
Heather A. Schmitt
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Heather A. Schmitt

Dec. 20, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2020

JOLIET - Heather A. Schmitt, 76, of Joliet, IL passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1943 in Harvey, IL to George and Grace (Johnson) Reed.

Heather is survived by her sons: Bob (Julie) Schmitt, Ron (Chris) Schmitt; sister Jan (Bill) Schurr; half-brother Todd Roberts; and grandsons: Brian and Danny Schmitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Heather will be December 5, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington with a private family funeral service to follow.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
, Bloomington, Illinois
