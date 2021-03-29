Helen Ferguson Crockett

April 30, 1931 - March 22, 2021

BLOOMINTON - Helen Ferguson Crockett, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, March 22, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center after a long illness. She had been a resident of Martin Health Center for nearly two years after moving here from Terre Haute, Indiana to be nearer to her daughter Catharine. A private memorial service with her extended family will be held at a later date.

Helen was born on April 30, 1931 to Dr. Lee Hollister Ferguson and Anne Roessler Ferguson in Shaker Heights, Ohio. After Graduating from Laurel School, she attended Grinnell College in Iowa and then Physical Therapy School at Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1953. Helen's father had had polio as a young man and she herself had had bilateral knee surgery as a teen causing life-long osteoarthritis of her knees, and giving her a desire to help others continue their mobility despite their disabilities. While working as a PT at Indiana University Medical School campus in Indianapolis, she met her husband, Dr. Wayne Crockett, who was at that time a medical student. They married in January of 1954 and subsequently moved to Seattle, Washington after Wayne's graduation. There, he completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine.

Wayne and Helen's three children were born in Seattle, Washington but the family left there in 1960 to settle in Terre Haute, Indiana, Dr. Crockett's hometown, where he then practiced for 42 years. Helen stayed busy caring for her daughters and volunteering in the community when sadly, in 1963, her sister and brother-in-law were killed in an auto accident, leaving behind their three children. Helen and Wayne welcomed them into their hearts and home. This would be a repeating theme at the Crockett household. A menagerie of foreign exchange students, distant relatives from as far away as Brazil and Germany, a young man who lost his parents, Indiana State University students, and a continuous flow of kids from the neighborhood and beyond moved in and out of the Crockett homestead. The house on Ohio Boulevard was the place to be.

After most of the kids were out of elementary school, Helen went back to her career as a physical therapist, having to re-study and then pass her State Board exams in Indiana. She worked for nearly 20 years, then retired to continue exercising every day to retain her own mobility. When the kids scattered to distant states, she continued to be the anchor of the family, whether they gathered at the Crockett house or at the family cottage on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Helen is survived by six children: Becky Crockett, Salt Lake City, Utah; Dr. Catharine Crockett, Bloomington, IL; Dr. Amy Crockett, Amston, Connecticut; Melinda Tillotson, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Rick (Cathy) Tillotson, State College, Pennsylvania, and Anne Tillotson (Joe) Cavazos, Houston, Texas. Also surviving her are 11 grandchildren and sister Joyce Saunders of Westfield, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wayne Crockett, and her siblings Jane Harvey, Elizabeth Tillotson, Dr. John Ferguson and Dr. Robert Ferguson.

Helen was a kind, compassionate, generous, and caring person. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the loving attention she received during several years of in-home care in Terre Haute, IN, and also to Martin Health Center and Dr. William Ray for the loving care she received during her final year and a half of life.

If you would like to send a note of remembrance or condolence to the family, please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Healthcare Clinic in Bloomington, the National Park Foundation, or a charity of your choice.