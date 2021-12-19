Helen M. Edwards Fry

July 30, 1923 - Dec. 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Helen M. Edwards Fry, 98, of Bloomington, went to be with the Lord, at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 22, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Hank Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bloomington or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Helen Marie was born July 30, 1923, in El Paso, IL, the only daughter of William and Louise (Bauscher) Edwards. She married James R. Fry December 29, 1971, in Brighton, CO. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2019.

Helen is survived by step-children: Mike (Kay) Fry and Sally Ann Orrick; five step-grandchildren: Michael (Angie) Fry, David Fry Tracie Orrick, Tom Cassel and Christopher Phillips; nine great-grandchildren; and other family members; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter, Debra.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Douglas E. Phillis ; and five brothers: George, Robert, William Jr, Frederick and Gordon Edwards.

