Helen M. Edwards Fry
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Helen M. Edwards Fry

July 30, 1923 - Dec. 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Helen M. Edwards Fry, 98, of Bloomington, went to be with the Lord, at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 22, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Hank Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bloomington or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Helen Marie was born July 30, 1923, in El Paso, IL, the only daughter of William and Louise (Bauscher) Edwards. She married James R. Fry December 29, 1971, in Brighton, CO. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2019.

Helen is survived by step-children: Mike (Kay) Fry and Sally Ann Orrick; five step-grandchildren: Michael (Angie) Fry, David Fry Tracie Orrick, Tom Cassel and Christopher Phillips; nine great-grandchildren; and other family members; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter, Debra.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Douglas E. Phillis ; and five brothers: George, Robert, William Jr, Frederick and Gordon Edwards.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and Kay, So sorry for your loss. Evelyn Janes Eilers
Evelyn L Eilers
December 21, 2021
Cherishing our memories of Aunt Helen and the many stories she shared about our family history. May she rest in peace.
Kay (Edwards) and William Seccurro
Family
December 19, 2021
