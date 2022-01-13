Helen Scheuble

Nov. 7, 1930 - Jan. 8, 2022

PEORIA - Helen Scheuble, 91, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed away at 6:23 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare of Peoria.

She was born November 7, 1930, in Carrier Mills, IL, to the late Reuben and Alice Wooten Taborn. She married Marshall "Clive" Scheuble at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria in 1951; he preceded her in death in 2020.

Surviving are their children: Marsha (Glenn) Holz of Toluca and Brian Scheuble of San Diego; grandson, Charlie; brother, Rudolph (Rosemary) Taborn of Champaign; and brother-in-law Frederick (Marilyn) Scheuble of Little Rock, AR.

She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, who raised her, Maena Taborn; two brothers, and two sisters.

Helen was a wonderful mother and loved participating with her kids as a room or den mother, or just to babysit with other kids. Always generous and ready to help, she raised money for Easter Seals, Muscular Dystrophy and was there to support her neighbors by organizing food or flowers when there had been a death in the family. She worked at Bergner's downtown for many years until she retired and operated Clive's Sandwich Shop with her husband.

A funeral service for Helen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roland Manor Baptist Church or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Helen's memorial page is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where a livestream link can be found.