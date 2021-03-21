Helen M. Slater

Nov. 21, 1925 - March 19, 2021

MINONK- Helen M.

Slater, 95, of Minonk, passed away at 2:15 PM on Friday March 19, 2021 at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.

Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk. Visitation will be two hours prior to service from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk. Memorials may be given to Minonk Baptist Church or to the Minonk Food Pantry. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is handling arrangements.

Helen Maxine Hall was born in Allen County, Indiana on November 21, 1925, a daughter to L.L. and Bertha Fuelling Hall. She married Murry W. Slater in Grabill, Indiana on January 29, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Surviving are her daughters: Deborah M. Cargill, Minonk, Sarah A. (Tom) Ryan, Henry, Illinois; grandchildren: Jason and Jon D Cargill, Stacy Ryan, John Stacy Ryan, Laura Freeman, John Stacy, Craig Ryan, Heather Crawford; sisters: Edna Richard, New Holland, Penn., and Juanita Hall, Columbia City, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty; one brother, Lloyd; and a son-in-law, Daniel Cargill.

Helen attained her registered nurse license at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital. She retired as a nurse from South Suburban Hospital in Hazelcrest, Illinois. She was an avid quilter, and she was also a member Minonk First Baptist Church.