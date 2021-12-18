Menu
Helen Jeanette Smittkamp
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Helen Jeanette Smittkamp

May 8, 1945 - Dec. 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Helen Jeanette Smittkamp, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home. Jeanette arranged for a brain and spinal procurement to be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Human Neurospecimen Bank in Los Angeles, CA, for MS research.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090. There will be no service or visitation.

She was born May 8, 1945, in Bloomington, a daughter of Charles August and Helen Beatrice Stark Schilkofski. She married Robert Allen "Bob" Smittkamp on July 15, 1967, in Washington, D.C.

Surviving are her husband; son, Dr. Charles Allen (Lauren) Smittkamp of Caseyville; granddaughter, Hadley Wynn Smittkamp of Caseyville; grandsons: Hudson Drew Smittkamp and Holden Park Smittkamp, both of Caseyville; brothers: twin C. Michael (Lynda) Schilkofski of rural Hudson and Paul Keith Schilkofski of rural El Paso; sister-in-law, Betty Lee of Terre Haute, IN; brothers-in-law, James (Beth) Smittkamp of Peoria and Jerry (Lynda) Smittkamp of Thornton, CO; nieces, Dallas (Brett) Lueschen of Towanda, Lacy Therien of Normal, Libby (William) McCarty of Terre Haute, IN, Gwen Crain of Terre Haute, IN, Susan (Paul) Rupp of Overland Park, KS; nephews: Jay Smittkamp of Peoria and Chris (Krista) Aho of Thornton, CO; uncle, William Sanford of Lantana, TX; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Keith and Beatrice Stark and Gus and Marie Schilkofski; in-laws, Allen and Reta Smittkamp; brother-in-law, Ralph Lee; uncles: Joe Rock, Eugene Schilkofski, Frank Kummer, Robert Punke and John K. Stark; aunts: Millie Kummer, Grace Rock, Evelyn Sanford, LaVern Punke, Valarie Schilkofski and Lois Stark.

She graduated from Normal Community High School in 1963, and started work at State Farm Insurance Companies the first Monday after graduation until 1967. This was where she met Bob in 1964. Jeanette then went to Washington, D.C. to marry Bob, who was stationed at the Pentagon in the U.S. Army, working with a study group in the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jeanette and Bob were married in the same church (Saint Ann's, Washington, D.C.) that her parents were married in. Jeanette's dad went out there to marry her mom, who was stationed there in the Navy. For the next year, Jeanette worked at the Pentagon until Bob was honorably discharged from the service, at which time they returned to Bloomington and resumed work at State Farm Insurance Companies in 1968. Jeanette worked there for a short time and then was a stay-at-home mom to their very-much loved son.

Jeanette loved to bowl, go on Las Vegas trips, do machine embroidery, create personal greeting cards and raising their son, Chuck. He was a pure joy in her life and was very proud of him and his accomplishments.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
4 Entries
I grew up just down the road from Jeanette´s family off Stuckie Road east of Hudson. I was younger than Mike and Jeanette but I sooo enjoyed Helen passing down slacks and sweater´s from Jeanette´s closet. So sad that people you grew up and raised around go to college and move on with their lives. We all move on. So enjoyed the family´s getting together for bonfire hot dogs and chips. Those were the simpler times I enjoyed the most of families coming together. Such a beautiful women in and out gone home to her parents. I´m sure she is greatly missed Mike and Paul
Kathie Musson
Friend
January 1, 2022
Jeanette was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed by all who knew her. Love, Beth and Jim
Jim Smittkamp Family
Family
December 18, 2021
Jeanette made the best cards ever, we always looked forward to receiving one, with Love, Jerry and Lynda
Jerry Smittkamp
Family
December 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laura Lanhardt Hardman
Other
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results