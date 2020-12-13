Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Henry Zintambila
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Dr. Henry Zintambila

BLOOMINGTON - Dr. Henry Zintambila, 76, passed away at 3:44 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Henry was originally from the country of Malawi. Henry retired in May of 2020 after 37 years of teaching as a Professor of Geography at Illinois State University, Normal. Surviving are his wife,, Janet and his son, Chiko Zintambila.

His funeral will be held at Eastview Christian Church in Normal on December 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be an hour prior.

To express condolences online and view the full eulogy, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eastview Christian Church
Normal, IL
Dec
18
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Eastview Christian Church
Normal, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I have many memories taking all of Dr Z´s classes at ISU. Thinking back to all the wonderful lectures and geography stories on this one year memorial. Rest In Peace my friend.
Nick
School
December 7, 2021
My condolences. Many years ago while studying at ISU, I took every course Dr Zintambila taught. I always liked his zest for teaching and the discipline. Always positive and made class enjoyable. You will be missed.
Nick Ames
December 19, 2020
I took a geo science course from Dr. Zintambila many years ago, as part of my teaching credential. I loved his passion for the subject and his amazing depth of knowledge. He had high standards and possessed a dignity and integrity I much admired. I learned so much from this accomplished man, and have never forgotten him.
Anita Bohn
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! My son Andy & I knew Janet many years ago at Chesterbrook Academy when we were coworkers there. We are thinking of you and your family.
Barb Lancaster
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results