Dr. Henry Zintambila

BLOOMINGTON - Dr. Henry Zintambila, 76, passed away at 3:44 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Henry was originally from the country of Malawi. Henry retired in May of 2020 after 37 years of teaching as a Professor of Geography at Illinois State University, Normal. Surviving are his wife,, Janet and his son, Chiko Zintambila.

His funeral will be held at Eastview Christian Church in Normal on December 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be an hour prior.

To express condolences online and view the full eulogy, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com