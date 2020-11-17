Herman E. "Willie Wills" Wilcoxson

March 25, 1931 - Nov. 14, 2020

LaSALLE - Herman E. "Willie Wills" Wilcoxson, 89 of LaSalle, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Illinois Veterans' Home LaSalle.

A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Herman was born on March 25, 1931 in Barlemette, KY a son to Mort and Jessie Lee Sublett Wilcoxson. He married Thelma Cook on December 21, 1952 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2012.

Surviving are his children: Gary (Catherine) Wilcoxson and Pamela (Fred) Scheel, both of Bloomington; a granddaughter, Ashley (Josh) Turley of Bloomington; two great grandchildren: Everett and Audrey; and three siblings: Wanda Henson, Joyce Kelly, and Frank Wilcoxson all of Kentucky.

Herman was employed at General Electric in Bloomington for 38 years, retiring in 1993. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Herman enjoyed music and was part of the local band Willie Wills and the Rhythm Riders.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.