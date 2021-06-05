Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herman J. Steffen
FUNERAL HOME
Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation - Fort Myers (1605 Colonial)
1605 Colonial Blvd.
Fort Myers, FL

Herman J. Steffen

March 26, 1925 - May 24, 2021

CAPE CORAL, Florida - Herman J. Steffen of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 96. Herman was born March 26, 1925, in Fairbury IL.

He was the son of the late Ed and Louise (Streitmatter) Steffen, and later his step-mother, the late Rose (Rieger) Steffen. Also preceding him in death were four siblings brothers: Edward, Elmer and Raymond Steffen; and sister Edith Zimmerman.

Herman married Marilyn Wood in Bloomington IL on November 4, 1950, and they enjoyed over 70 years together. His wife, Marilyn, survives him and currently lives in Cape Coral, FL. They graciously shared their home with many family members and friends in Miami Spring, FL, where they resided for over 65 years. Herman served in the U.S. Marine Corps post-war in the Pacific. He later began a life-long construction career in the Miami area. He leaves behind precious memories for all of those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation - Fort Myers (1605 Colonial)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation - Fort Myers (1605 Colonial).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Herman J. Steffen for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his L´Esprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.
Marines of the Marine Corps League Naples, Florida
Other
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results