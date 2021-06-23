Menu
Hollis L. Peden
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Hollis L. Peden

BLOOMINGTON - Hollis L. Peden, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence.

His memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will immediately follow services at Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

To view a complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
IL
Jun
24
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
IL
Jun
24
Interment
Lexington Township Cemetery
Lexington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the privilege of serving with Hollis for many years with Faith Hope & Love prison ministry. We became good friends over the years and enjoyed lying to each other about the fish we caught. As a husband, father, brother and friend, Hollis had no equal. Hollis will be missed by all who knew him, but are better people for the privilege of having known him. May God bless Hollis and his family. Bob Veigel
Bob Veigel
June 24, 2021
Great man, friend, Hollis call on Alexander lbr co. He will be miss.
Duane Wells
Friend
June 24, 2021
My condolences to Angela, Tammy, Kathy and Melodee. The Peden Family were our next door neighbors back in the 1990´s. We have great memories of Hollis dressed up as Santa Claus coming over during Christmas. He made a positive impact on the lives of others around him. Both Hollis and Roseann were great to us and those memories we will cherish. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. Tod & Dara Williamson
Tod Williamson
Friend
June 23, 2021
I have known Hollis many years, he gave me my first real job, he always treated me like family, fair, honest and stern. He never failed to ask about our family. you are missed my friend, Gods speed
MIKE KIRWAN
Friend
June 23, 2021
I known Hollis for many years and I am glad to got to know him. I met him through his daughter Tamara and he was awesome to talk to. He was active in the Bloomington-Normal TEC community. Hollis and his late wife Roseann ran the TEC ( Teens Encounter Christ) kitchen back in the early 2000s. A great man who will be missed by all.
Jeffrey McCurdy
Other
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results