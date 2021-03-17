Howard Lee Cremer

Feb. 10, 1947 - Feb. 28, 2021

MINONK - Howard Lee Cremer, 74, of Minonk, IL and resident of Castle Peak Senior Life Center, Eagle, CO, passed away on February 28, 2021.

Howard was born February 10, 1947, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Harm Uden and Marie (Orns) Cremer. He married Donna Marie Hassinger October 26, 1969 in Flanagan, IL. She survives.

Mr. Cremer joined the United States Army after graduating from Minonk High School in 1965. He served from 1966 to 1968 and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

Professionally, Howard was an A&P Aircraft Mechanic working for Ozark, TWA and finally retiring from American Airlines in 2010. His career took him and his family from Florissant, MO to Waverly, IA to Glen Carbon, IL. He and Donna spent their retirement in Colorado and Minonk.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed woodworking, antiquing and car restoration, was active in the Glen Carbon and Minonk American Legions and had his private pilot's license.

Surviving are his son Eric (Jeanne) Cremer, Englewood, CO, and daughter Dori (Brent) Wambach, Eagle, CO; three grandchildren: Allison Marie Cremer, Bradley Harm Cremer, and Samuel Allen Wambach; and sister-in-law Carolyn Cremer, Duluth, GA.

He is preceded in death by his brother Harold Dean Cremer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. COVID-19 protocol will be observed with social distancing and masks. Services will be live streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Facebook page. Cremation has been accorded. Burial of his ashes with military honors will be in Minonk Township Cemetery following services.

Memorials may be made to the Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org or St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk, IL.

