Howard E. Simpkins

June 18, 1944 - June 29, 2021

HEYWORTH - Howard E. Simpkins, 77, of Heyworth passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. on Monday July 5, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Heyworth Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Central Illinois Humane Society.

Howard was born June 18, 1944 in Bloomington, IL, to Howard Merle and Wilma F. (Rich) Simpkins. He married Nancy Roethe on August 6, 1965 in Heyworth. She survives.

Survivors include his children: Gale (Zoe) W. Newton, Robin L. Decker, Tim L. Newton, Clete Newton, and Melinda Simpkins; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Allen Simpkins; his dog he loved named Girl. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Howard was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Heyworth American Legion Post 624 and the Heyworth VFW Post 1559. Howard enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and going to the river cabin. Most of all he loved cruising around town in his golf cart.

Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.