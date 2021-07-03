Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard E. Simpkins
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Howard E. Simpkins

June 18, 1944 - June 29, 2021

HEYWORTH - Howard E. Simpkins, 77, of Heyworth passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. on Monday July 5, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Heyworth Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Central Illinois Humane Society.

Howard was born June 18, 1944 in Bloomington, IL, to Howard Merle and Wilma F. (Rich) Simpkins. He married Nancy Roethe on August 6, 1965 in Heyworth. She survives.

Survivors include his children: Gale (Zoe) W. Newton, Robin L. Decker, Tim L. Newton, Clete Newton, and Melinda Simpkins; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Allen Simpkins; his dog he loved named Girl. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Howard was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Heyworth American Legion Post 624 and the Heyworth VFW Post 1559. Howard enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and going to the river cabin. Most of all he loved cruising around town in his golf cart.

Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Jul
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Jul
5
Burial
Heyworth Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Nancy, So sorry for your loss. I, also lost my husband this past Dec. If you need a friend to listen, get in touch E-mail is [email protected] You are in my prayers
Kay Rohde Smith
July 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results