Hugh Stevenson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Hugh Stevenson

Jan. 29, 1934 - Sept. 9, 2021

SURPRISE, Arizona - Hugh Stevenson passed peacefully on September 9, 2021 in Surprise, AZ surrounded by family. He was born January 29, 1934 in Bloomington, IL, to Robert Hugh and Mildred Stevenson. He married Marianne Coomer in 1991. Along with his wife, he has three children: Phyllis (Bill) Galloway, Bloomington, IL, Kim Ross, Sarasota, FL, and Jeff (Erin) Stevenson, Bloomington, IL; and three step-children: David (Mary Lou) Roszhart, Miramar Beach, FL, Steve (Cathy) Roszhart, Buckeye, AZ, and Patricia (Steve) Riddle, Murphysboro, TN. He also has 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and numerous friends.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael; grandson Matthew Fast; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.

Hugh loved to meet people and never knew a stranger. He was a life-long Elks member and past Exalted Ruler. He loved to fish and spend time on a lake. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Marianne and friends. Hugh will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be at Centennial Christian Church, 1219 E. Grove, Bloomington, IL on Saturday October 2 at 9:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 8:00 a.m. Hugh will be buried in Payne, OH.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
8:00a.m.
Centennial Christian Church
1219 E. Grove, Bloomington, IL
Oct
2
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
Centennial Christian Church
1219 E. Grove, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We always enjoyed visiting with Hugh and Marianne when we were disc golfing at PJ Irvin Park. We've missed you there, and are happy we got to visit with you in Surprise when we were out in the area!
Tom and Judy Reiter
Friend
September 30, 2021
Went To School With Hugh 1-12 ,Great Person And A Very Good Friend .Wish His Family All The Blessings In The World . God Bless !!!!!
Richard Wilson
Friend
September 26, 2021
A man of integrity, Martinis, and a wife who loved him dearly. He was the dad I never had
Joseph lino
Friend
September 26, 2021
Our sincere sympathies on the lost of such a special man.
The Swaner Family
September 26, 2021
