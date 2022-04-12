Ida Mae Tjaden

May 30, 1922 - April 9, 2022

ROANOKE - Ida Mae Tjaden, 99, of Roanoke, passed away at 9:43 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke.

She was born May 30, 1922, in Bloomington, IL, to Homer and Ethel (Bowman) Gilbert. She married Lester E. Tjaden on January 10, 1942, in Bloomington, IL. He died October 12, 2001 in Roanoke.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Jack, Fred and Jim and three sisters: Helen, June and Ethel.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon (Gerry) Trantina of Miami Beach, FL; one son, David (Diane Durbin) Tjaden of Urbana, IL; three grandchildren: Aaron (Theresa) Trantina of Miami Beach, FL, Michael Tjaden of San Diego, CA, Sarah (Jim) Kennedy of Denver, CO; and two great-grandchildren: Matthew Trantina and Stella Mae Kennedy.

Ida Mae held many jobs and positions in her life. Among the many jobs she held was the administrator for Roanoke Nursing Home and a case worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid for Peoria and Woodford Counties.

She was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson and its Ladies Aid Society, she was a member of the Woodford County Home Bureau, an avid reader and a wonderful mother to her children and four foster children. She was involved with the PTA, always a room mother and very active and involved with her children's lives.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Pastor Joy Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Clayton Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson or the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

