Inez H. Raney

Sept. 8, 1924 - Oct. 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Inez H. Raney age 97 of Bloomington IL passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021

at Heritage Healthcare, Bloomington IL. Services will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St, Bloomington, IL on Tuesday October 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 10-11am and a funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Heather Godsey officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials be made to Centennial Christian Church 1219 E. Grove St, Bloomington, IL 61701.



Inez was born September 8, 1924, in Windom, Minnesota the daughter of Frederick William and Orga Mae Kindred Haning. She married Roy F. Raney on November 26, 1947 in Bloomington IL. He passed away May 15, 2013.



Surviving are several nieces and nephews; Carolyn Haning (Jim, deceased) Buckeridge, Nancy Haning (Steve) Jevyak, John (Peggy) Haning, Gary Young, Steve Young, Joan (Don) Johnson, Richard (Mary) Haning, Joy (Cary) Franks and Marilyn Raney.



Inez was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, John B. and Delbert D. Haning, 1 sister Rachel Young, niece Janet Haning Ewing Johnson, and 2 nephews Bill Haning and Lynn Raney.



Inez was a graduate of Vandalia, Missouri High School where she was salutatorian of her class. She worked for several banks and at Westside Lumber in Bloomington, IL.



Inez was a member of the Centennial Christian Church and Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, IL. She was an avid golfer bowler and sports enthusiast. She and Roy enjoyed traveling, fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with family and friends.



