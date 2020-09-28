EL PASO - Irma J Ioerger, 90, of El Paso passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso.

She was born on September 25, 1929 in Eureka a daughter of Dale and Gertrude Kaiser Parsons.

Survivors include one daughter, Diana Ioerger of El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Chi Parsons and two sisters Roxie Pittman, Peggy Kaufman.

Irma enjoyed bowling and was in a lot of bowling leagues. She also enjoyed to golf in her spare time.

Cremation will be accorded. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.